SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFTBY stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.70. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

