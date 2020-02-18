Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 357.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

