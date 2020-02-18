Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 86,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprint by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

