SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

ZTS stock opened at $144.17 on Monday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

