SunTrust Banks Weighs in on XPO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

