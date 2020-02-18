Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SLP opened at GBX 53.15 ($0.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.56. Sylvania Platinum has a one year low of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of $149.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

