Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

