Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 1,301,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terex by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEX opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

