Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $82.25.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.