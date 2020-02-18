Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$108.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.53. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$68.81 and a one year high of C$109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

