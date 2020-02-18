Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 928,035 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $67,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

