Timkensteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TMST stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.54. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

