Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.14

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Sunday . The company traded as low as A$11.14 ($7.90) and last traded at A$11.23 ($7.96), with a volume of 379985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.23 ($7.96).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of A$17.07. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 70.05%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (ASX:TWE)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

