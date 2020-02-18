Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective (down from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 43.63 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $619.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.