Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TUP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $268.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

