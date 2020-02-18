Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.00

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Twitter’s ranking:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $8,739,539. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

