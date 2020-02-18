UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €116.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €116.00 ($134.88) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($122.09).

Shares of DG stock opened at €106.35 ($123.66) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.65.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

