UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,412 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UGI by 3,301.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UGI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 226,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UGI opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

