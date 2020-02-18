Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.