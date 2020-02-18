United Insurance (UIHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $451.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

