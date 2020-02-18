Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,137 shares of company stock worth $342,716. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

