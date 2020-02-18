Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €63.00 ($73.26) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 25.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Varta alerts:

ETR VAR1 opened at €84.60 ($98.37) on Tuesday. Varta has a 1 year low of €34.46 ($40.07) and a 1 year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 128.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.40.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.