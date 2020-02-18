Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Nike (NYSE:NKE) Share Price

News stories about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a daily sentiment score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NKE opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

