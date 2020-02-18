VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) versus Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Head-To-Head Analysis

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get VSB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSB Bancorp 20.59% 9.23% 0.88% Truxton 30.81% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VSB Bancorp and Truxton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 3.63 $3.41 million N/A N/A Truxton $31.63 million 4.29 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Truxton has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VSB Bancorp and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Summary

Truxton beats VSB Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for VSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.