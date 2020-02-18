Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.