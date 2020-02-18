West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report sales of $471.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $443.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

