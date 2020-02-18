William Blair Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

