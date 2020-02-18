Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

