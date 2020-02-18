Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.78.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLTW stock opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

