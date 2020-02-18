Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WWW stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.