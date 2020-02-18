Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 378,840 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

