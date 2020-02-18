Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

FRC opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

