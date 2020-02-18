Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.08 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.