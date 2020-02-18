Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the highest is $81.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 39,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

