Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,719. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 817,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

