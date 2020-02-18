Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

FLOW opened at $41.18 on Friday. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

