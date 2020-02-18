ZovioInc . (ZVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect ZovioInc . to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. ZovioInc . has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

