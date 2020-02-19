$0.27 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

