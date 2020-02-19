$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $102,776,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,253,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

