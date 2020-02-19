$0.50 EPS Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.43. Pra Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

