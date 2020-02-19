$1.24 EPS Expected for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Axis Capital also posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 232,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

