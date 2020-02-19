$10.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $10.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.16 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $45.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 billion to $45.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.80 billion to $46.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

TSN stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

