179 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,519.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,302.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

