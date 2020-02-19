3,422 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

