3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year High at $316.00

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 315.26 ($4.15), with a volume of 28815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.16).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

