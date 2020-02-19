$5.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $5.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $23.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $25.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

