$59.75 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $59.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. Clarus reported sales of $57.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $227.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $249.10 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 481,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $404.13 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.