9,174 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

