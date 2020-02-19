9,315 Shares in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.15. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

