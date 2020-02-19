Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,099,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

